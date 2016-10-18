York Co. coroner identifies homicide victim as 30-year-old Rock Hill man

Officials have released the identity of the man killed in Monday’s shooting in Rock Hill, which is being investigated as a homicide.
Michael Tyson Dilda, 30, died of a gunshot wound, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said Tuesday morning. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Autopsy and toxicology are pending.
Dilda was found at a home at 745 Oleen Cove Road in Rock Hill Monday morning, authorities have said.
The York County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that detectives were speaking with a person of interest.
Few details have been released by authorities about the killing. A sheriff’s spokesman said Tuesday morning that no charges have been filed and there was no new information on the shooting.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
