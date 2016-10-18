N.C. reopens flood damaged U.S. 74 near Robeson-Columbus County line

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it has reopened the eastern leg of U.S. 74, which had to be closed last week due to floodwater from Hurricane Matthew.
A section of the highway at the Robeson-Columbus County line has been put into a two-lane, two-way pattern while repairs to the roadway are continuing.
A second section of U.S. 74 has a right lane closure near N.C. 130 in Robeson County.
On Monday, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced it was reopening Interstate 95 through the state, after coming up with a series of repairs and added lanes to bypass flood damage.
However, more than 30 smaller roads in Robeson County remain closed due to flood damage.
The latest road conditions can be found by calling 511, or checking the Ready NC mobile app or by checking at ReadyNC.org. Information about hurricane impacts and relief efforts can also be found by following N.C. Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook.
