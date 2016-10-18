Hundreds of trees to be given away to Charlotte residents

About 750 trees will be given away to Charlotte residents on Nov. 5.
The non-profit TreesCharlotte will host its Citywide Free TreeStore from 9 to 11 a.m. at the city’s landscape management office, 701 Tuckaseegee Road. The giveaway is sponsored by Google Fiber.
“The goal of TreesCharlotte is to achieve 50 percent tree canopy by 2050, and one of the primary ways we accomplish that is by providing homeowners with free trees to plant on their own property,” said Dave Cable, executive director of TreesCharlotte. “Charlotte’s tree canopy continues to age, particularly in the city’s oldest neighborhoods, so planting today will help ensure that Charlotte remains the ‘City of Trees.’ ”
The giveaway is held twice a year, in fall and spring, to coincide with Charlotte’s tree planting schedule that runs from October through early April.
Each Charlotte household is eligible for up to two free trees. Trees are 6 to 10 feet tall and from 20 species, including maple, elm, oak, magnolia, silverbell and dogwood trees.
Proof of Charlotte residency as well as a valid email address must be provided. Recipients will be trained on how to properly plant and care for their trees and must complete and sign a Stewardship Pledge Form to care for the trees. Details: http://treescharlotte.org/event/city-wide-treestore/.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
