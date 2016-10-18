Luncheon to explore what Charlotte has learned from unrest

What has Charlotte learned from the street protests that followed the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott by a police officer?
Three Charlotte Observer editors will lead a dialogue on that question at a MeckMin Food For Thought luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall of Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St. in Dilworth. Lunch, at $7, is optional.
MeckMin is an interfaith network of 100 houses of worship.
“Charlotte After the Unrest: What Have We Learned? What Do We Do Now?” will cover a wide range of topics, including race, justice and Charlotte’s lack of upward mobility for those struggling to get by. The role of the faith community in helping build a real and lasting peace will also be explored.
Charlotte Observer editorial page editor Taylor Batten and associate editors Eric Frazier and Peter St. Onge will share their reflections and lead the dialogue. They have explored the unrest in editorials and columns.
MeckMin board president Rev. Rodney Sadler, who worked for peace in the midst of the unrest uptown, will moderate the program.
Scott was shot and killed on Sept. 20 as police went to serve an arrest warrant on an unrelated suspect at the Village at College Downs apartments in University City. His death sparked street protests, some of which turned violent, in uptown and other parts of Charlotte.
