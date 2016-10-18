CMS bus involved in wreck on Providence Road West

Medic has responded to a wreck involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus and a car on Providence Road West at Tolliver Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Thirty students from nearby Community House Middle School were aboard the bus, CMS officials told WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
The wreck, which happened at about 5 p.m., is east of Johnston Road and south of Ballantyne.
The front of the car was mangled, aerial footage from TV station helicopters showed. The bus appeared to be off the side of the road. A large crowd was at the scene, including children.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
