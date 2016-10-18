Hacked email: Anthony Foxx made ‘first cut’ of possible Hillary Clinton V-P candidates

Anthony Foxx, the U.S. transportation secretary and former Charlotte mayor, made a “first cut” of people for Hillary Clinton to consider as her running mate, according to a hacked email published on WikiLeaks.
The March 17 email from John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, names Foxx and 38 other people as worthy of Clinton’s consideration for vice president. WikiLeaks is an organization and website opposed to government secrecy.
Podesta lumps the candidates into what he calls “rough food groups:” Hispanic, female, white male, black male, military and business. Bernie Sanders, who lost to Clinton in the Democratic primary, also made the cut, alone and not in a category like the rest.
Foxx was among seven African American men who made the cut, also including former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
Famous business people on the list include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Podesta says in the email that he and five other Clinton campaign officials came up with the list.
