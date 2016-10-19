Man dead after shooter fires into home north of uptown early Wednesday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Wednesday when someone forced their way into a home in the Statesville Avenue area north of uptown.
Police say they received a call to the 5400 block of Datha Avenue at 3:24 a.m., and arrived to find a man dead, with a gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.
The initial investigation indicates that shots were fired into the residence, and the suspect forced entry into the home, police said.
Detectives with the Homicide Unit are canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident. CMPD’s K9 Unit were among the teams that responding.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Clayton is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
