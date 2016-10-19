Vandals target church with beer bottles for stance against alcohol sales vote

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at a church near Hickory that was targeted as part of a protest against the congregation’s stance on alcohol.
Grace Baptist Church, at 627 Rink Dam Road in Bethlehem, was targeted by tossed empty beer bottles and beer cans, during what investigators believe was a protest of the church’s stance against the upcoming alcohol referendum in Alexander County.
The bottles, which bore a printed white label that read “If we can’t have the tax, you can have the trash” were thrown into the yard of the church sometime between the evening of Oct. 13 and the morning of Oct. 14, investigators said
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this case. Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-1111 or the Alexander County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 828-632-8555. Callers may remain anonymous.
Alexander County voters will decide in November whether to permitting the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters and convention centers. An ABC referendum to allow sales of alcohol in the county previously failed during the 2013 elections, reports the Hickory Record.
