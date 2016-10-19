Pastor found not guilty of groping woman during counseling session

A judge determined a Salisbury pastor was not guilty of sexual battery following a three-day trial, according to the Salisbury Post.
District Court Judge Kevin Eddinger said after hearing testimony and the evidence presented that Kenneth Darrell Worley, senior pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Salisbury, was not guilty.
The accuser, Magen Stewart-Mills, told the court Worley licked her ear, groped her and asked for a hug. Worley denied the accusations, saying it never happened, the Salisbury Post reported.
Worley was charged with one count of sexual battery based a report made to police in February. The woman alleged the encounter happened when Worley came to her home to offer counseling.
