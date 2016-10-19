Salisbury investigates multiple graffiti incidents targeting ‘white people’

Salisbury Police said Tuesday they are investigating spray painted racist graffiti that targeting whites at three locations in the city, including the Salisbury Housing Authority, reports Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers.
Investigators believe the damage occurred over the weekend.
Someone painted an expletive laced phrase concluding with the words “white people” on a wall at the Salisbury Housing Authority building, at 200 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue. And similar language was spray painted on a fence in front of a house on East Fisher Street, and on a van at the Quick Copy Print Shop on East Fisher Street, said Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333, Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or online via http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org to submit tips.
The graffiti report follows a period of heightened racial tension in the region, following a fatal police shooting in Charlotte last month. Charlotte was hit by a week of violent protests after the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, an African American Charlottean. Police say he was armed and refused to follow police commands, but activists say it was an example of police brutality against African Americans.
Vandals and looters struck more than two dozen sites during the uptown protests in Charlotte, and one man was fatally shot by another during the protests. Peaceful marches have been staged in some of the towns surrounding Charlotte in recent weeks.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments