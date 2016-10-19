Man named Beavers accused of hitting people with stick in Cherryville

A Cherryville man named Beavers is charged with multiple counts of assault for allegedly hitting people with a piece of wood identified as his walking stick, reports the Gaston Gazette.
Thomas David Beavers, 62, is accused of swatting both a man and a woman with a stick, and of pointing a gun at people. He was arrested Tuesday by the Cherryville Police Department and is charged with assault on a female, simple assault and two counts of assault by pointing a gun, all misdemeanors, according to the Gaston County Jail.
A bond of $10,000 was set for Beavers, according to jail records.
No reason was given for the alleged assaults and it was unclear what relationship the Beavers had with the other people.
