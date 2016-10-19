Reward offered to catch arsonists who firebombed Orange County GOP office

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced Wednesday that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for firebombing Republican campaign offices in Orange County over the weekend.
The attack on the site has been condemned across the nation by both Republicans and Democrats.
“The firebombing of a local political headquarters was clearly an act of intimidation and I’m going to do everything I can to find the individual or individuals who committed this assault on our democracy,” said McCrory. “I remain committed to using every resource as governor to assist local authorities in this investigation.”
On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at approximately 8:58 a.m., it was reported through the Orange County Communications Center that a fire had occurred at the GOP headquarters located at 347 Ja-Max Drirve in Hillsborough. The fire caused significant damage before extinguishing itself.
Hillsborough police said somebody threw a bottle of flammable liquid through the window, setting campaign signs, supplies and furniture ablaze before burning itself out. A swastika and “Nazi Republicans get out of town or else” were spray painted on the side of an adjacent building.
Anyone having information should contact the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments