Morganton water main break leaves hundreds without water Wednesday

Hundreds of Morganton residents may be without water until Wednesday evening following a water main break, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The 12-inch water main break happened in the 200 block of Hopewell Road around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Crews say it was discovered by people at a nearby shopping center when they noticed they had no pressure., WBTV reports
The city lost 3,000,000 gallons of water overnight. City workers say they are shutting off water service to the line until repairs can be made. Customers in the Hopewell Road area should expect to be without water for that time.
The break itself is being isolated, and a new valve being put in. Only about four or five homes are directly affected by the break itself. Others are being affected by low pressure because a large tank was drained.
City officials say workers don't know what caused the break.
Residents can call the Water Resources Department at 828-438-5276 for more information.
