Federal authorities conclude probe of governor in prison contracts case

Federal authorities said Wednesday they have closed their probe of Gov. Pat McCrory’s role in state prison contracts awarded to a political contributor without bringing charges against the governor.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte said in an email that McCrory’s general counsel had been informed of the decision, but did not say when that happened.
The decision first became public during Tuesday night’s debate between McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper in Raleigh after Cooper said the FBI was investigating the matter. McCrory denied it, and in a post-debate news conference said the FBI told him it was no longer investigating.
Asked to confirm on Wednesday, the chief federal prosecutor in the Charlotte region issued a statement through her spokeswoman:
“Western District of North Carolina U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland Rose previously advised Gov. Pat McCrory’s attorney that all matters related to the Governor’s alleged involvement with state prison contracts have been closed by this Office with no action against the Governor.”
At the debate, Cooper said, “If he wants to talk about political contributions, he had a contributor who said he wanted something for his contribution. In return, Gov. McCrory gave him a private prison contract over the objections of his staff.”
McCrory responded, “As attorney general you should resign right now for saying that. That is absolutely not true.”
After the debate, McCrory continued to call for Cooper to resign, telling reporters he had spoken with the FBI.
“Yes, I have, and clarified all the issues,” he said. “Everything’s fine, which I clarified to the media. I’ve always told the media it was a story about nothing and it was. The attorney general should be a little more careful since he is still attorney general.”
As state attorney general, Cooper has no authority over federal investigations or prosecutions.
The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer reported in October that McCrory personally intervened on behalf of a friend and major political donor who wanted to renew $3 million in private prison contracts over the objections of the governor’s top prison officials.
McCrory said he did not hear Charlotte businessman Graeme Keith Sr. at a meeting in 2014 when Keith said he had given a lot of money to candidates over the years “and now it was time to get something in return.”
The FBI gathered documents and interviewed at least a half-dozen state employees, according to several people interviewed. Keith has called the accusation a “gross misrepresentation.”
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
