Dog to Charlotte rescuers: You fed me. Now can I please go home with you?

When rescuers from Charlotte checked on pets at evacuated homes in Eastern North Carolina after Hurricane Matthew, one dog in particular wanted to go back home with them.
The “little brown dog” followed the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control truck until they stopped and let the pooch in. Workers were so touched they even shot video of the dog as it followed the truck.
Animal Care & Control’s emergency response team was doing care checks on animals left at their homes in evacuated areas of Tarboro on Tuesday when they stopped to feed a few dogs gathered at a house.
After making sure the dogs were OK, fed and cared for, the officers got back in their vehicles and headed down the street, only to be followed by the little brown dog, as they referred to it.
The dog had no ID or Microchip and is safe and being cared for by the Edgecombe County shelter until it can be reunited with its owners.
“We hope this warms your heart as much as it has ours,” Melissa Knicely, Animal Care & Control public information officer, said of the video.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
