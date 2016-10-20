Man kidnapped same woman twice in past three months, investigators say

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether a man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend for a second time in the last three months.
Investigators say the latest incident took place on the morning of Oct. 19, when Jacob Houser, 21, of Stanley, broke into a residence on Cowan’s Ford Road in Stanley. He allegedly assaulted a man in the home and kidnapped Kaitlin Victoria Greene, age 22. Houser allegedly had an accomplish waiting outside in a vehicle, officials said.
A search was conducted of the Old Plank Road area of Stanley where Houser lives, and Greene was found her safe, officials said. Deputies say they also located Houser’s accomplice at the site.
Houser, who remains at large, was identified as Greene’s ex-boyfriend and already faces kidnapping and assault charges in connection with the first alleged kidnapping which occurred July 16.
Investigators say Houser now faces additional charges including felony first degree kidnapping and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Further charges are pending.
Houser is also wanted in Mecklenburg County for failure to appear in court, officials said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Houser is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202. # # # # Contact Person: Capt. Tim Johnson 704-736-8864.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments