Big weather changes on the way for Charlotte Friday

Charlotte’s steamy temperatures this week are about to take a nose dive, as we go from near 90 degrees on Wednesday to a high of about 68 degrees Friday (with some rain) and 64 degrees on Sunday.
The low Saturday will be a glorious 40 degrees.
The National Weather Service is predicting the highest temperatures will get next week is 79 degrees, with lows in the 40s and lower 50s.
This is all part of that seasonal decline in temperatures that was supposed to happen a week ago, but got stalled due to a warm front that set some records highs in the past week.
Still, temperatures aren’t expected to hit the 30s until the second week of November.
