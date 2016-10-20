‘Folk Nation’ gang suspect sought in connection with weekend shooting

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Charlotte man who allegedly shot someone five times Saturday near China Grove. The victim survived.
Investigators have identified Keith Harley, 31, as the shooter. He is known to have ties to the “Folk Nation” street gang, officials added.
The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road near China Grove. The victim, a 26-year-old Charlotte man, said Harley drove him to China Grove, and began shooting when the victim exited the vehicle and started to run. The victim was hit five times and transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.
Harley has been added to the Rowan County Sheriff’s “Most Wanted” list and should be considered armed and dangerous. Felony warrants have been obtained for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and assault inflicting serious injury.
Anyone with information can contact Lt. Chad Moose 704-216-8687 or Detective Ollie Greene 704-216-8686. Or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
