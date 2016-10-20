Two men found dead in Lenoir home of ‘unnatural causes’

The Lenior Police Department says two bodies were discovered in a home Wednesday, both dead of “unnatural causes.”
It remains unclear if the cause was an accident or criminal. Lenior police say they were called just after 4 p.m. Wednesday by Caldwell County EMS, which found the two bodies at 2470 Clearfield Place. Lenior is about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte.
The victims were identified as Johnny Ben Church, 75, and Gwyn Lee Kirby, 75. Both lived at the addressed, records show.
Autopsies are to be performed, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.
