Janet Jackson’s ‘Nasty’ takes off again thanks to Trump’s debate comment

Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s reference to opponent Hillary Clinton as “nasty” during the third presidential debate has been a boon for Janet Jackson’s hit “Nasty,” which reportedly saw a 250 percent spike on the streaming site Spotify.
The Wrap reports Spotify attributed the increase specifically to Trump’s referring to Clinton as “such a nasty woman” in the midst of one of the more heated moments of the debate. Clinton seemed unfazed, but the Internet went bananas.
Among the more creative internet responses was a video mash up of Trump saying “nasty woman” dubbed into “Nasty,” which was a big 1986 hit for Janet.
Or, Miss Jackson, if we’re nasty.
An Internet search shows dozens of rock, R&B and rap songs have had the word “nasty” in the title, from ZZ Tops “Nasty Dogs And Funky Kings” to Eminem’s “Nasty Minds” to L’il Wayne’s “You Nasty.”
But none have been as successful as Janet’s hit, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments