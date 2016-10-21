Good Samaritan trucker killed while trying to offer help on Interstate 85

A trucker attempting to help the motorist who rear-ended his truck ended up being killed on Interstate 85 early Monday, awhen another passing truck struck him, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV
The northbound lanes reopened just after 5 a.m. Friday near Little Rock Road, after being shut down for nearly three hours during the investigation. The deadly accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Exit 32, north of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Investigators told WBTV a car hit a tractor-trailer and both vehicles pulled over to the side of the interstate. The tractor-trailer driver got out of the truck to check on the car’s driver and was fatally struck by another tractor-trailer. The trucker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the second tractor-trailer driver and car driver were taken to Carolinas Medical Center. Officials have not released the extent of their injuries.
