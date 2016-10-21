Teenaged victim identified in south Charlotte deadly shooting

The victim in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in the Steele Creek area of south Charlotte has been identified as Jahee Tycari Hoke, 18.
It happened about 6 p.m. in the 13500 block of Armour Ridge Drive. Charlotte Mecklenburg police say they arrived at the address to find Hoke dead of a gunshot wound.
Detectives canvassed the area questioning neighbors, and members of the K9 Unit and Aviation Unit joined the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments