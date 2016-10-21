Mercedes-Benz passenger killed in crash near Pine Island Country Club

A Mercedes-Benz passenger died Thursday of injuries sustained in a crash near Pine Island Country Club in northeast Charlotte.
The victim, 20-year-old Jonathan Dutton, was wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred, said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Investigators say the accident occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Mount Holly Road when a Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by Michael Brown, 30, was traveling southbound at the intersection and struck the right side of a 1994 Mercedes-Benz occupied by three people. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was identified as Russell Dutton, age 33.
Jonathan Dutton, who was a passenger in the front seat, was transported to CMC-Main with life threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased at Carolinas Medical Center-Main due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Speed and alcohol use were not factors in this crash, officials said.
Both drivers were interviewed on scene as well as witnesses. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R.C. Gormican with the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
