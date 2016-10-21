Century-old mill changing owners this weekend in ‘key swap’ ceremony

Rowan Museum Inc. has announced it is taking over ownership of the century-old China Grove Roller Mill from the Historical Society of South Rowan, reports the Salisbury Post.
An official “key swap” ceremony is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the mill, located at 308 N. Main Street in China Grove. The event is open to the public.
The Rowan Museum says it intends to continuing preserving the three-story mill, built in 1903, and will have it open for public tours within a few months.
“Being approached to preserve the history of the China Grove Roller Mill for future generations is an honor,” said Aaron Kepley, executive director of Rowan Museum told the Salisbury Post.
This will be a fourth property managed by the Rowan Museum, the Post reports: Others include the Utzman-Chambers House in Salisbury, the Old Stone House in Granite Quarry and the 1854 Rowan County Courthouse in Salisbury.
The Historical Society of South Rowan says China Grove Roller Mill was in continuous operation for 100 years and was a meeting place for the agricultural community surrounding the town of China Grove. Farmers came to sell their grain for flour and corn meal production, to purchase farm necessities and to socialize, says the society’s Web site.
In recent years, the mill has been frequently used for receptions, meetings and public events.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments