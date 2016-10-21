Another area gun shop rammed by vehicle in suspected burglary

Yet another gun store in the region has been broken into by someone who used a vehicle to smash into the front of the business. Details have not yet been released confirming it was a burglary.
This latest incident occurred about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Concord, at Eagle Guns and Range store on Roberta Church Road near Harrisburg, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
A vehicle crashed into a gun shop in Concord Friday morning leaving a hole in the side of the business. Officials have released few details about what happened, but it appears the building sustained significant damage, WBTV reports.
WSOC in Charlotte quoted a store owner as saying at least 10 semi-automatic guns were stolen.
It could be just the latest in a rash of recent gun shop burglaries in which the culprits tried ramming vehicles through doors or walls in North Carolina and South Carolina, including multiple attempts at Charlotte gun shops earlier this year. Often, the thieves use a stolen vehicle to crash into the stores, grab as many guns as they can carry, then escape in another vehicle.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged six suspects in March with involvement in a series of break-ins, including two at local gun shops.
