Double murder in Lenior was likely a murder-suicide, say investigators

Lenior Police believe two men found dead Wednesday in a home were part of a murder-suicide scenario. Police haven’t said yet now the men died.
The investigation remains ongoing, but officials released a statement Friday saying overwhelming evidence indicated the death was not random and a third party wasn’t involved.
“The results of this investigation, thus far, overwhelmingly indicate this was an incident of murder/suicide,” said statement from Lenior Police Chief R. Scott Brown released Friday.
Lenior Police Department say they were called just after 4 p.m. Wednesday by Caldwell County EMS, which found the two bodies at 2470 Clearfield Place. Lenior is about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte.
The victims were identified as Johnny Ben Church, 75, and Gwyn Lee Kirby, 75. Both lived at the addressed, records show.
Autopsies are to be performed, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
