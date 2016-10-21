Police identify two women involved in Thursday standoff in north Charlotte

Charlotte Mecklenburg police released the names of two women arrested Thursday after a police standoff that lasted several hours off Central Avenue.
Caleena Reece, 24, and Lisa Laskowski, 20, have been charged with multiple crimes, including conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Both women have multiple arrests on their records. Reece has been arrested in Mecklenburg County at least four times in recent years, for charges including shoplifting, unauthorized use of a vehicle, larceny and possession of stolen goods. And Laskowski has been arrested seven times, for charges including larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon and driving without a license.
Police say a standoff with the two women happened after officers spotted a vehicle at 4:45 p.m. Thursday that was stolen during an armed robbery earlier in morning. An Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until the women jumped and ran into an apartment on Kilborne Drive, just south of Central Avenue.
Residents of the apartment complex were relocated as a precaution during negotiations with the two women. The standoff ended about 8:30 p.m., with the two suspects surrendering peacefully.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
