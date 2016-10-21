Body found near entrance to UNCC Friday afternoon

A body was found near the entrance to the UNC Charlotte on Friday afternoon, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found no connection or threat to the campus, UNCC Communications said in an alert to students, faculty and staff.
“UNC Charlotte will stay in communication with CMPD and will provide any relevant updates, as appropriate,” the alert at 1:30 p.m. stated. “Again the campus is safe...”
Police have released no details about the body, including the gender and approximate age.
There also has been no indication yet whether foul play is suspected in the case in northeast Charlotte.
