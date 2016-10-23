WSOC-TV Channel 9 canceled 6 p.m. Sunday newscast due to technical meltdown

WSOC-TV Channel 9 canceled its 6 p.m. newscast on Sunday due to what the station called technical difficulties.
“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the station tweeted.
UPDATE: Eyewitness News at 6 has been canceled due to technical difficulties. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/LoXo3TR9At— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) October 23, 2016
WSOC-TV initially told viewers it was working to get back on the air as soon as possible, but four minutes later tweeted that the newscast was canceled.
“Huge technical problems,” news director Julie Szulczewski told the Observer. Repairs were made in time for the station’s late newscasts, she said.
Moments before the show was to go on the air, she said, the audio system crashed.
Though the local newscast was not broadcast, “ABC World News Tonight” was still carried.
Channel 9 reporter Blake Hanson tweeted that the station’s 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts will go on as normal.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments