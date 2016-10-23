Local

October 23, 2016 6:46 PM

WSOC-TV Channel 9 canceled 6 p.m. Sunday newscast due to technical meltdown

By Joe Marusak and Mark Washburn

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

WSOC-TV Channel 9 canceled its 6 p.m. newscast on Sunday due to what the station called technical difficulties.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the station tweeted.

WSOC-TV initially told viewers it was working to get back on the air as soon as possible, but four minutes later tweeted that the newscast was canceled.

“Huge technical problems,” news director Julie Szulczewski told the Observer. Repairs were made in time for the station’s late newscasts, she said.

Moments before the show was to go on the air, she said, the audio system crashed.

Though the local newscast was not broadcast, “ABC World News Tonight” was still carried.

Channel 9 reporter Blake Hanson tweeted that the station’s 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts will go on as normal.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Mothers of the Movement talks about importance of voting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos