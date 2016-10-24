Two toddlers among five hurt when driver hits group in north Charlotte

Five people, including two toddlers, were hospitalized after being hit by a car in north Charlotte Sunday evening, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The driver didn’t stop and and is being sought by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of Dinglewood Avenue, off of The Plaza. Police say the driver did not stop.
Police say the victims included a 2-year old girl, 2-year-old boy, 17-year old boy, 21-year-old woman, 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old man.
A 2-year-old boy was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the police report. The other four victims went to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, WBTV reports.
One victim, who did not want to give his identity, told WBTV that the two young children hit were standing near him with their mother.
Police are looking for a silver 2007 Mercury Milan.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments