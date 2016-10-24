Police negotiating with suspect inside burglarized Belmont pawn shop

A break-in is under investigation at a gun shop in the Belmont area of Gaston County, with one suspect still barricaded inside the business, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
At 9 a.m. Monday, heavily armed SWAT units and officers with guns drawn were reportedly surrounding the Mount Holly Gun and Pawn, located on E. Henry Street A in Belmont.
A man barricaded himself inside the shop after the break-in, police say, and officers are negotiating to get him out.
Traffic delays were being caused early Monday due to Henry Street being closed in front of the business, along the southbound lanes of Beatty Road.
Gaston County 911 says it received a call of someone breaking into Mount Holly Gun and Pawn at 7:30 a.m. Monday, WBTV reports.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
