Man arrested Sunday after racial threats, white supremacist claims

A Mount Holly man was charged with communicating threats after police say he yelled racist remarks and threats at passersby in a motel parking lot, then proclaimed himself a white supremacist, reports the Gaston Gazette.
The incident happened Saturday outside the Abbey Inn extended stay motel at 7008 E. Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont, the Gazette reports. According to arrest reports, Joseph Shane Pasour yelled racist remarks at a couple and added that certain nationalities of people should die, it was reported.
Pasour, 25, was arrested Sunday by Belmont Police and charged with communicating threats, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer, all misdemeanors, according to the Gaston County jail. He remained in Gaston County Jail Monday morning on a $5,000 bond.
