Charlotte police seek help identifying robbers of Woodlawn jewelry store

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are seeking help identifying the suspects in an armed robbery Saturday at a Woodlawn Road jewelry store.
The robbery occurred at 10:11 a.m. Saturday at Pavel’s Jewelers at 345 E. Woodlawn Road, police said. Employees told police two suspects entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint. During the robbery a shot was fired by one of the suspects, police said.
Investigators say the suspects then fled the scene on foot. No one was injured.
The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches to 6-feet, 5 inches tall, medium build, with a light skin complexion, short twist-style haircut, thin mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a red zip-up jacket with a logo on the left chest, a black and white horizontal striped polo shirt, straight brimmed hat and khaki pants.
The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male. He wore a black skull cap and possibly a wig with long curly black hair, white sunglasses, a dark colored “Ft. Lauderdale” hoodie, light colored jeans and tan boots. Both suspects were armed with handguns.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. To learn more about the Crime Stoppers mobile app, please visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments