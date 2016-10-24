Driver charged in crash that killed vehicle passenger

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Monday charged a driver with misdemeanor death by vehicle, saying he ran a stop light and hit another car, killing a passenger last week.
Police say Michael Charles Brown II, 30, of Bessemer City ran the light last Thursday at the intersection of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and Mount Holly Road, near Pine Island Country Club in northeast Charlotte.
The front-seat passenger of the car he struck, Jonathan Dutton, 30, died following the crash.
Speed and alcohol use were not factors in the crash, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R.C. Gormican with the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
