Transportation Secretary Foxx

After Gray and Susan Kimel's son, Douglas "Chip" Kimel III, died from an accidental heroin overdose, they went after answers. The Kimels went up against the state pharmacy and medical boards trying to learn why their son's doctor had prescribed more than the recommended dosage of oxycodone and why Chip's pharmacist continued filling the prescriptions.
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney appeared before a city council committee Oct. 20 to update members on how the agency is addressing community demands after a fatal police shooting. he urged the community to "help us get the work done." By Adam Bell abell@charlotteobserver.com
A small team of Central Division Detectives is credited with identifying and charging approximately 31 people in connection with the violence that broke out in Charlotte last month after the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Hear them explain how they made the cases.
Artist Monique Luck called on area residents to help her create a mixed media collage officially titled ""Dreams of the Past, Present and Future"" and unofficially, "Welcome Back", at Renaissance West, a new mixed-income community on West Boulevard, former site of Boulevard homes.
Stephanie Hucko is the U.S. women's national stair climbing champion. She trains at The Vue in uptown Charlotte. The 45-year-old mother of two trains three times a week using all of the 50 floors in the building.
The Learning Collaborative recently built a playset with swings, a slide, and mini climbing wall at their school on Sam Drenan Road. But because of safety regulations the agency needs mulch donated and spread before the kids can slide down the slide, swing on the swings and climb to the platform.
Students at Charlotte Jewish Day school celebrated the Jewish New Year earlier this month by making shofars. The students used horns from Kosher animals to create instruments that were blown in celebration of Rosh Hashana.