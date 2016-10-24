Transportation Secretary Foxx

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx came to the University City Library in Charlotte Monday to encourage voters.
CMPD Chief urges community to work with the agency

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney appeared before a city council committee Oct. 20 to update members on how the agency is addressing community demands after a fatal police shooting. he urged the community to "help us get the work done." By Adam Bell abell@charlotteobserver.com

How Charlotte investigators tracked 31 looters and vandals

A small team of Central Division Detectives is credited with identifying and charging approximately 31 people in connection with the violence that broke out in Charlotte last month after the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Hear them explain how they made the cases.

Art installed at Renaissance West

Artist Monique Luck called on area residents to help her create a mixed media collage officially titled ""Dreams of the Past, Present and Future"" and unofficially, "Welcome Back", at Renaissance West, a new mixed-income community on West Boulevard, former site of Boulevard homes.

Stair climbing champion Stephanie Hucko

Stephanie Hucko is the U.S. women's national stair climbing champion. She trains at The Vue in uptown Charlotte. The 45-year-old mother of two trains three times a week using all of the 50 floors in the building.

Kids can't use playground at preschool

The Learning Collaborative recently built a playset with swings, a slide, and mini climbing wall at their school on Sam Drenan Road. But because of safety regulations the agency needs mulch donated and spread before the kids can slide down the slide, swing on the swings and climb to the platform.

Celebrating Rosh Hashana

Students at Charlotte Jewish Day school celebrated the Jewish New Year earlier this month by making shofars. The students used horns from Kosher animals to create instruments that were blown in celebration of Rosh Hashana.

