Two Charlotte men charged after five-hour pawn shop stand off Monday

Mount Holly Police have released the names of two men charged in pawn shop burglary that turned into a five-hour police standoff in Belmont Monday morning.
Suspect Trey Alonzo Davis, 23, of Charlotte, surrendered to Mount Holly police after five hours of negotiations to get him to leave Mount Holly Gun & Pawn, at 120 East Henry Street Suite in Belmont. His charges include larceny, breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.
The second suspect, Jaah’kii Qu’ran Harris, 23, of Charlotte, was apprehended outside the store while carrying trays of jewelry, officials said. He was armed with a gun when captured, officials said. His charges include larceny, breaking and entering and possession of a firearm about a felon.
Deputy Chief Brian Reagan said the incident began at 4:29 a.m. Monday when Mount Holly Police responded to an alarm at Mount Holly Gun & Pawn. Officers noticed a door on the business which was pried open. Upon approaching the door, officers said they were met by two men trying to flee through the open door. When noticing the officers, one of the men went back inside and the other was taken into custody, officials said.
Mount Holly Police utilized the Gastonia Regional SWAT Team to clear the building and found no other suspects. Davis and Harris were transported to the Gaston County Jail where they were held under secured bonds. Harris received a $75,000 bond while Davis received a $200,000 bond for the incident today and another $284,000 bond for warrants he had from prior charges.
