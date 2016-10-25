Charlotte girl, age 9, suffered serious injuries after being hit by car Monday

A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured Monday after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in northwest Charlotte, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
It happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Rozzelles Ferry Road and Dunn Commons Parkway in northwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg police determined the young girl’s injuries were potentially life threatening and Medic transported her to Carolinas Medical Center. Her name has not been released.
Firefighters told WBTV said the girl had gone to a nearby convenience store and was returning home when she was struck. They said bystanders helped the injured girl until emergency crews arrived.
Police said the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.
