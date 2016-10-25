Salisbury youth, age 13, seriously injured when struck by car Monday

A Salisbury teenager was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Rowan County Monday evening, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Harrison Road in Salisbury. Officials said the 13-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, suffered head, torso and leg injuries.
There is no word on his condition.
The Salisbury Post reported injured boy was walking with a group of friends on Harrison Road near the Food Lion Warehouse when the accident happened south of Harrison Road’s intersection with Independence Drive. Some among the group had skateboards, but it was not clear if the injured boy was riding a skateboard at the time of the accident.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the teen stayed at the scene of the crash. Investigators have not said how the wreck may have happened or if any charges are being filed.
