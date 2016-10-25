Man who befriend family at church accused of raping their daughter, 14

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office charged a Georgia with sex crimes this week in connection with claims that he sexually assaulted an Iredell County girl when she was 14.
Investigators claim the assaults occurred between April and August of 2012.
Dalton Smallwood, 43, of Chickamauga, Georgia, faces six counts of statutory Rape/Sex Offense and one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor, officials said.
Sheriff Darren Campbell stated the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received a report from a female victim who said she was sexually assaulted in 2012 by a man who was a friend of the family. Smallwood met the family while attending church in Iredell, officials said.
During the investigation, it was determined that Smallwood met with the victim at different locations in southern Iredell County when the sexual activity took place. He was arrested and placed under a $1 million bond. Rowan County also investigated the suspect for allegations involving the same victim and charges for sexual assault have been filed in that county as well.
Smallwood is currently being held in Rowan County Detention under the charges for both agencies.
