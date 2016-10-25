Screaming 4-year-old found trying to wake mom passed out in car, police say

A woman passed out in a vehicle at a Rock Hill apartment complex was jailed on drug and child abuse charges, according to police.
Rock Hill police officers responded to the 1300 block of Riverview Road around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
A 4-year-old girl was trying to wake up her mother, who was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot, a police report said.
A witness told officers she had seen a little girl outside “screaming for her mother,” and that the girl was yelling at a door on the car.
By the time police arrived, neighbors had woken the woman, 30-year-old Aimee Nicole Savage, and brought her into the apartment, the report states.
The witness said Savage was passed out behind the wheel, police said. The owner of the complex said she had to walk up the street to a convenience store and asked Savage “to watch the children” while she was gone. Savage was reportedly awake and alert when the witness left.
When officers entered the apartment to talk to Savage, she was passed out on the couch, police said. They tried unsuccessfully to wake Savage and contacted EMS.
Paramedics were able to wake Savage, who told officers she took something earlier, police said. The report didn’t indicate what type of substance Savage had taken.
Savage’s father arrived on scene and took custody of the 4-year-old girl.
Inside the car, police say they found 15.78 grams of marijuana in the center console.
Savage was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and possession of marijuana, according to jail records. She was placed in the Rock Hill city jail and released Saturday on $4,000 bond.
