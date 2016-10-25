Group fleeing crime spree steals car, then crashes into two other vehicles

Two people had to be hospitalized Tuesday morning after a police pursuit of carjackers resulted in a multi-vehicle crash in east Charlotte, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told WBTV the incident started around 8:12 a.m. along the 1300-block of Hunter Oaks Lane, when a woman told police she was robbed at knife-point by several people.
Less than an hour later, officers were called to Dove Tree Lane, after another woman said she was warming up her vehicle in the driveway when it was stolen. Officers say they confirmed the same group of people were involved in both cases, WBTV reports.
Police located the stolen vehicle a short time later but the suspects refused to stop and a pursuit began on Milton Road toward The Plaza.
Investigators say officers lost sight of the stolen vehicle. However, when officers got to the intersection in the 6000 block of The Plaza, they saw a three-vehicle wreck, including the stolen vehicle. Witnesses told officers the suspects from the stolen vehicle had run from the crash.
Officers saw the group and after a short foot pursuit were able to take two people into custody. One person is still on the run.
Two people from the wreck had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries, WBTV reports. No names have been released in the case.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments