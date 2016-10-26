Charlotte schools compete in food contest for playground equipment

Publix Super Market Charities is teaming up with Loaves & Fishes for the “Can Do” Food Drive that will have elementary and middle schools in Mecklenburg County competing to win money for playground equipment.
The school collecting the most pounds of food and/or dollars will win $15,000. Second and third place winning schools will receive honorable mention awards of $2,500 each.
All winnings are to be used to purchase playground equipment. The deadline to enter is Monday, Oct. 31. Food drives must be completed by Dec. 16.
For a complete list of contest rules and response form, please visit www.loavesandfishes.org.
Loaves & Fishes is Mecklenburg County’s chief supplier of food to low income people at risk of going hungry. It’s 20 pantries provide nutritionally balanced groceries, and nearly half of its clients children.
