Overturned car closes I-485 Ramp

A woman dressed as Supergirl handed out buttons for TVs Wonder Woman at a long early voting line Monday at the UCity library in Charlotte. The stunt was to hype Carter's appearance as the president on the "Supergirl" TV show on the CW. By Adam Bell - abell@charlotteobserver.com
After Gray and Susan Kimel's son, Douglas "Chip" Kimel III, died from an accidental heroin overdose, they went after answers. The Kimels went up against the state pharmacy and medical boards trying to learn why their son's doctor had prescribed more than the recommended dosage of oxycodone and why Chip's pharmacist continued filling the prescriptions.
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney appeared before a city council committee Oct. 20 to update members on how the agency is addressing community demands after a fatal police shooting. he urged the community to "help us get the work done." By Adam Bell abell@charlotteobserver.com
A small team of Central Division Detectives is credited with identifying and charging approximately 31 people in connection with the violence that broke out in Charlotte last month after the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Hear them explain how they made the cases.
Artist Monique Luck called on area residents to help her create a mixed media collage officially titled ""Dreams of the Past, Present and Future"" and unofficially, "Welcome Back", at Renaissance West, a new mixed-income community on West Boulevard, former site of Boulevard homes.