Join Black Lives Matter Charlotte discussion about city’s race-related poverty

Join a free Black Lives Matter Charlotte discussion about the city’s “racialized concentrations of poverty” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Plaza United Methodist Church, 5600 Plaza Road.
Leading the event will be Gene Nichol, Boyd Tinsley distinguished professor of law at the University of North Carolina. His scholarly work is supported by the North Carolina Poverty Research Fund.
The fund recently released the report, “Economic Hardship, Racialized Concentrated Poverty, and the Challenges of Low-Wage Work.” The report used extensive data and narrative to detail privation and inequality accompanying Charlotte’s growth and wealth.
The race-related poverty issue also arose during last month’s street protests in uptown and elsewhere in Charlotte over the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Register to attend the discussion at http://bit.ly/2eRIZ8a .
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments