October 26, 2016 1:08 PM

Police: T-Mobile users might have trouble calling Charlotte-Mecklenburg 911

Because of an outage, T-Mobile users might have trouble calling the Charlotte-Mecklenburg 911 call center, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“T-Mobile is working to restore an outage that may impact 911 call delivery to our system,” police said in a media alert. “Anyone experiencing these issues can contact our administrative number at 704-336-3237.”

CMPD Communications said it will advise when the issue is corrected and call service returns to normal.

