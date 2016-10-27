Accused drug dealer’s life of crime comes to violent end on North Tryon

The victim in a Wednesday afternoon homicide on North Tryon Street has been identified as Brittany Carelock, 27, of Charlotte, a woman who was well known to police based on a lengthy arrest record for dealing drugs.
Carelock died about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Tryon Street, an area where drug dealers are known to prey upon the homeless that roam that area north of uptown.
Officers say they found her with a gunshot wound, dead at the scene.
Detectives say a preliminary investigation suggests she knew the person who shot her. The shooter remained at large Thursday morning and it was unclear if police had a suspect.
Carelock’s record shows 10 arrests since 2014 for charges including possession and selling marijuana, possession of cocaine, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The area where Carelock was killed is part ongoing tug-of-war between activists for the homeless and business owners who are frustrated by drug dealers selling to the homeless. North Tryon Street has a high congregation of homeless men due to the proximity of the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte and the Urban Ministry Center.
Business owners in the area complain the homeless are hurting the area by attracting drug dealers, loitering, panhandling, public intoxication and public urination.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Berman is the lead detective in the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
