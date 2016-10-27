Teen accused of lifting fellow student from desk and slamming him into wall

A North Gaston High School teen is in trouble with school officials and the police for allegedly assaulting another student at North Gaston High on Wednesday, reports the Gaston Gazette.
The student, whose name was not released, is 16. He was allegedly arrested after lifting another student up from his desk and slamming him against a classroom wall, the Gazette reports.
The alleged offender was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, it was reported. He was booked into Gaston County Jail and released later into the custody of an adult, the Gazette reports.
