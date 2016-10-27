Two children hit by vehicle while crossing highway with mother

Two children, ages 4 and 11, were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Iredell County Wednesday, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 21, near the Barium Springs Home for Children. Troopers told WBTV the two children were taken to Baptist Hospital. The 4-year-old suffered very serious injuries, it was reported.
Names and conditions of the children have not been released, but officials said the two are not residents of the children's home.
Officials said the children were crossing the road with their mother when one dropped a cell phone and went to retrieve it. That's when they were hit.
Investigators said they do not anticipate filing any charges, WBTV reports.
