Gastonia man accused of kicking officer in groin after arrest for burglary

A Gastonia man accused of burglarizing a home Wednesday is also in trouble for allegedly kicking a police officer in the groin, reports the Gaston Gazette.
Richard Anthony Linton, 24, was allegedly burglarizing a home Wednesday evening when a K-9 officer with the Gastonia Police Department arrived to investigate. The officer confronted Linton, who refused orders to stop, the Gazette reports.
Linton was apparently injured during the encounter and taken to a hospital. Once there, he kicked a police officer in the groin, it is reported.
He is charged with felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer and assault on a government employee. He remained in Gaston County Jail Thursday morning on a $50,000 bond.
Gaston County jail records show its his fourth arrest in the past two years, for drug, weapons and assault charges.
