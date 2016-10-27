Woman struck and killed at Union County bus stop Thursday morning

A woman was struck and killed in Union County Thursday morning, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Deputies say it happened after a child boarded the school bus on Stateline Road near Old Pageland Marshville Road.
Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation. The woman's name has not been released.
WSOC in Charlotte reported the incident happened about 6:54 a.m. after the woman noticed her child was not sitting down on the bus to Union Elementary School. She began walking across the road towards the bus to get her child to sit down, and that’s when she was hit, WSOC reports.
